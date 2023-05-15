ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys lacrosse team capped ‘Senior Night’ for its home schedule finale with a 13-5 win over Milford High on Monday, breaking a six-game losing streak.
The Bombardiers (4-9) led 6-2 after the first quarter, 9-3 at halftime and 12-4 entering the fourth quarter.
“It was huge for the team and they came out absolutely ready to play,” Attleboro head coach Kevin Patton said. “The defense never let up. Harry (Wheaton) was solid in goal. The defense was just stopping them from even getting shots off.”
Jack DiLiddo and Cole McKenna had four goals each for the Bombardiers while Spencer Sherck scored three times and Nate Conroy scored twice. Carter Shelton led in assists with five.
DiLiddo, Sherck, Shelton, McKenna, Patrick McAvoy and Bobby Sawyer, all seniors, were honored for their work.
“I can’t say enough about these seniors,” Patton said. “Four of them are captains and even the two that aren’t captains, they stepped up and were winning ground balls. They were keeping the energy up and they came to play today. Hopefully, we keep the momentum up the rest of the week.”
Attleboro visits Bridgewater Raynham on Wednesday.