FRANKLIN — The Attleboro High boys lacrosse team was routed 22-2 by Franklin High Monday in a lopsided Hockomock League decision.
The two lone goals from AHS came off the sticks of Carter Shelton and Fred Wheaton. Attleboro is back in action Wednesday night, hosting Bellingham at 3:45 p.m.
King Philip 13, Sharon 1
WRENTHAM — King Philip rolled cruised to the Hockomock League blowout with multi-goal nights from its offense.
Sean Crowther had two goals and two assists in the win while Thomas Brewster and Nolan Feyler each added two goals apiece. Ben Riggs led the team in scoring with three goals.
James Boldy made 12 saves in goal for King Philip.
Assabet Valley 11, Seekonk 2
MATTAPOISETT — Seekonk held it close at 3-0 entering halftime, but was unable to close the gap as Old Rochester pulled away in the second half.
Chase Carlsten had two goals while Gavin Hunt had an assist for Seekonk.
The Warriors (1-1) take on New Bedford Voke on Wednesday at 4 p.m.