ATTLEBORO — A strong second half helped carry the Attleboro High boys lacrosse team to victory Thursday afternoon, defeating Oliver Ames High 16-8.
Owning a 6-5 advantage at halftime, the Bombardiers surrendered the tying goal 27 seconds into the second half, but from then on it, was all Attleboro as the hosts scored six straight to pull away.
Spencer Scherk, Carter Shelton (three in the stretch), Seth LaPlaca and Chad Beaupin scored the six straight goals in the third quarter before Oliver Ames’ Ryan Jaco answered with five seconds left in the third.
Ahead 12-8 entering the final 12 minutes of action, the Bombardiers continued to pour it on, getting scores from Keigan Conley, Freddy Wheaton, Scherk and Shelton for the final margin.
After surrendering three straight scores to open the game, Attleboro tightened up on defense and created cleaner possessions to create an attack. However, a big reason the Bombardiers were able to keep the lead was from a strong effort in goal by Harry Wheaton, who recorded 17 saves in the win.
“I thought Harry played great,” Attleboro head coach Kevin Patton said. “We gave up three quick goals in the beginning and a lot of that was on the defense. He stepped up and made it count when he needed to.”
The early deficit didn’t put the Bombardiers (2-2) down quickly. Two straight scores in the first quarter off the sticks of Shelton and Conley, gave Attleboro life. Patton said it was a matter of the kids needing to wake up early on, which he said they were able to quickly.
“We were thinking that when it was 3-0,” Patton said. “The kids just needed to wake up. We just came out flat and [needed to] get them back focused. They answered the call.”
Shelton finished the game with six goals and two assists while Conley collected three assists and three goals. The duo combined for 14 points (Shelton had eight; Conley had six) and were a problem all day for Oliver Ames goaltender Noah Isleib.
“The two of them, they’ve been playing together for years and know each other well,” Patton said on Shelton and Conley. “When they’re both on, they can be dangerous.”
Also scoring for Attleboro was Pat McAvoy, who also had an assist. A methodical second half offense saw the Bombardiers use each possession wisely, rotating around the net to find a cutter crashing toward the net for shots.
Patton was pleased to see the Bombardiers stick to their plan, with players sharing the ball and spreading the wealth.
“It was definitely good to see,” Patton said. “A lot of times, you’ll see guys, when we get a lead, [want to score]. They played like a team and stuck to the game plan and moved the ball around. Opportunities came.”
Next up for Attleboro will be a match on the road against Milford on Monday at 5 p.m.