BELLINGHAM — The Attleboro High boys lacrosse team picked up its second straight win on Tuesday, beating Bellingham High 15-6.
Coming off a 17-2 win over Taunton on Monday, Attleboro head coach Kevin Patton said things are starting to clock for the Bombardiers after getting outscored 30-5 in back-to-back losses to start the season.
Leading Attelboro’s win over Bellingham was Carter Shelton and Jack DiLiddo with four goals each. Cole McKenna contributed three goals and Nate Conroy scored twice.
Harry Wheaton had 19 saves in goal for the Bombardiers.“We continue to work on the little things, ground balls and slides on defense — things we work on all the time on in practice,” Patton said. “It’s finally starting to click.”
Attleboro (2-2) looks to make it three in a row Wednesday at Foxboro.
“We’re looking to just build on the last two days,” Patton said. “The defense is communicating well and clicking. We’ve just to work on the turnovers and controlling the ball.”
South Shore 7, Tri-County 5
FRANKLIN — Tri-County had four goals and an assist from Dylan Sullivan in its loss.
Sullivan was also 12-for-3 on faceoffs. Josh Narducci had a goal and Tyler Leonardo and Connor Joy each had two assists.
The Cougars (3-2) host Westport on Friday.