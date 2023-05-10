NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior attacker Greg Berthiaume netted three goals as the North Attleboro High boys lacrosse team got past King Philip Regional High 6-5 on Wednesday.
Senior midfielder Luke Ward scored two goals and had one assist. Ethan Gustafson also scored a goal. Senior keeper JT Gallagher made 10 saves.
Warrior midfielder’s Noah Minkwitz Hayden Minkwitz each scored one goal and had one assist. Freshman attacker Mason Thompson had two assists.
Senior goalkeeper James Boldy made 12 saves for KP. Donovan DeVellis, Thomas Kilroy, and Henry LeClair each scored one goal.
North Attleboro (6-6) will be back in action on Friday at Taunton. The Warriors (10-3) will visit Frankin on Saturday.
Bridgewater-Raynham 13, Attleboro 4
BRIDGEWATER — Junior goalkeeper Harry Wheaton made 13 saves as the Bombardiers fell on the road.
Senior attacker Carter Shelton scored two goals for Attleboro. Landon Vieira and Ethan Lyons each scored a goal apiece.
The Bombardiers (3-8) host Oliver Ames on Saturday.
Bishop Feehan 21, Saint Mary’s (Lynn) 3
ATTLEBORO — Evan Paturzo’s six goals helped the Shamrocks pick up their seventh win of the season.
Leading 10-3 at halftime, the Shamrocks continued their dominant performance in the second half. Senior midfielder and captain Connor Davine scored five goals. Junior keeper Danny Coady made five saves in net.
Senior attacker Theo Stamatel scored four goals and six assists. Joey Ahmed and Nick Yanchuk each scored two goals apiece.
The Shamrocks (7-7) will travel to Foxborough on Thursday.
Mansfield 16 Braintree 4
BRAINTREE — Junior attacker Tommy Smith scored three goals and dished out two assists as the Hornets picked up their tenth of the season.
Cody Gordon and Andrew Burnham each scored three goals. Senior attacker Drew Sacco scored two goals and had one assist.
Freshman midfielder Tommy Vallet had three assists on the day. Senior goalkeeper Ryan Degirolamo made 11 saves in net.
Nico Smith won 14 faceoffs while also scoring three goals and tallying one assist.
The Hornets (10-5) host Silver Lake on Friday.
Old Colony 15, Tri-County 10
FRANKLIN — Tri-County’s Tyler Leonardi had four goals and an assist in its loss to Old Colony.
Dylan Sullivan had three goals and an assists while Derek McLeod, Marcus Altieri and Brody Letscher each scored.
Tri-County (7-6) visits Bristol Plymouth on Thursday.