ATTLEBORO — Four goals from junior Connor Davine and three from classmate Evan Paturzo propelled the Bishop Feehan High boys lacrosse team to a 12-4 win over Archbishop Williams High on Friday.
The Shamrocks got off to a slow start, falling behind 1-0 early, before knotting the score at one apiece with 3:30 left in the first quarter.
“It’s still very early in the season,” Bishop Feehan coach Tom Sheerin said. “But we were very sloppy to begin this game.”
The score remained tied for much of the second quarter until Bishop Feehan’s offense came alive in the third and fourth quaters, outscoring Archbishop Williams 11-3 the rest of the way.
“We really put it together in the second half,” Sheerin said. “We did a good job of bouncing back and pulling ahead.”
Senior Eagan Coia dished out three assists, while sophomore Dan Coady had ten saves in goal.
Bishop Feehan (2-0) plays Bishop Stang on Monday.