NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys lacrosse team took down rival North Attleboro High on Friday afternoon, rallying from a three-goal deficit to win 14-11.

The Rocketeers struck first, and after a back-and-forth tussle through the first quarter, ran off three straight goals for a 5-2 lead heading into the second quarter.

