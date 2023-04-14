NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys lacrosse team took down rival North Attleboro High on Friday afternoon, rallying from a three-goal deficit to win 14-11.
The Rocketeers struck first, and after a back-and-forth tussle through the first quarter, ran off three straight goals for a 5-2 lead heading into the second quarter.
Bishop Feehan head coach Mike Vitelli knew the Rocketeers weren’t going to make it easy on his team, despite getting off to a slow start this season.
“When we initially talked about this game, we said it’s going to be a rock fight,” Vitelli said. “I told them, North was not going to lay down, they were going to fight us.”
Play in the first quarter from the Rocketeers was high energy, throwing all they had at the Shamrock defense. Feehan, however, had the same style of offense on the other end. The Shamrocks ran off three unanswered goals in the final 3 1/2 minutes of the half to take an 8-5 deficit and pull even at 8-8.
North Attleboro head coach Ryan Izzo was aware it was a matter of time before Feehan had a string of goals, assisted by some defensive breakdowns by the Rocketeers.
“Lacrosse is a game of runs,” Izzo said. “We knew they were going to go on the run at some point, whether it was in the first, second or third quarter. Sure enough, they started chipping away and made a few plays in the second quarter and we didn’t help ourselves. We were getting away from the fundamentals and got too comfortable with the lead.”
North Attleboro was down a couple players for the final three minutes of the first half. One player was released with just over a minute to go in the half, but Feehan’s Theo Stamatel curled off a defender to score at the left post, tying the game at 8-all with 27 seconds before the break.
“It was 8-8, (I said) Guys, it’s a brand new game,” Izzo said of his halftime speech. “I was trying to challenge my guys and some of them responded. At the end of the day, it was just too many of the unforced errors and penalties at the end.”
Vitelli echoed a similar message to his team during halftime.
“At halftime, I brought them in and told them — back at 0-0 again,” Vitelli said. “It’s time to restart this game, and that’s what they did.”
With momentum on its side, Bishop Feehan allowed the first goal of the half at 8:47 to Jack Regan, but then ran off four straight to take the lead and never look back. Goals from Nick Yanchuk (three goals), Brendan McNeil (two goals), Brady Vitelli and Stamatel sealed it for Bishop Feehan over a six-minute stretch in the third quarter.
Leading 13-10, the Shamrocks clamped down on North’s offense in the fourth quarter, allowing a limited number of shots. North found the back of the net once with 34 seconds to go on a low shot from Luke Ward. Ward led the Rocketeers with four goals while Evan Paturzo led the Shamrocks in scoring with four.
“When we were up four with about a minute left, I started to feel more comfortable,” Vitelli said. “Coach Izzo is a great coach and he’s got these guys playing phenomenal. They got a couple of quick ones early in the game and I was afraid that was going to happen again. We were able to mitigate that and our defense stepped up in the second half. I think that turned the tide.”
Following the win, the Shamrocks planted the flag at center field, a similar scene to North Attleboro football’s win over Bishop Feehan in September at McGrath Stadium. An emotional and intense rivalry on the field, Izzo’s first go around as coach with North Attleboro said there’s some good things to take out of the loss to the close rivals.
”I’ve always heard of this rivalry, knowing it comes down to one, two, three goals and the fourth,” Izzo said, mentioning he has known Sheerin for several years through his prior work at Norton. “It’s one thing to hear it and it’s another to play in it, seeing it and coaching in it. It’s clearly an intense game. I know things didn’t go our way in the end but there’s a lot of bright spots in the sense of offense and defense.”
The win for Feehan was the Shamrocks’ first non-conference victory in two years,
“Last year, we couldn’t win one out of conference,” Vitelli said. “This is a big one for us. Out of conference, crosstown rivals, they won on our turf last year in overtime, it really changes the way we start to think about ourselves and what kind of team we are.”
The Rocketeers (1-4) host Dartmouth on Wednesday while Bishop Feehan is at Walpole on Monday.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.