ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys lacrosse team was unable to make a push in the final minutes against Sandwich High, falling 9-6 Tuesday at home to fall from the unbeaten ranks.
Sandwich and Feehan traded goals through the first quarter as Feehan got out to a 2-0 lead. Two scores from Sandwich tied the the match, but a Shamrock goal by Connor Davine made it a 3-2 Feehan lead with 6.9 seconds left in the first quarter.
Sandwich found the equalizer, but Feehan’s Theo Stamatel put the Shamrocks (3-1) back ahead with 7:14 to go. A man-advantage score from Sandwich tied it again, but Feehan’s Nick Yanchuk countered with a goal to make it a one -score advantage with 3:03 left in the second quarter for the halftime margin.
In the second half, the Shamrocks’ attack and defense started to break as poor passing turned into chances for Sandwich to go ahead and stay ahead.
“Offensively in the second half, we made some bad passes, dropped the ball a few times, things we don’t typically do,” Bishop Feehan head coach Tom Sheerin said. “They came back to hurt us and Sandwich capitalized on those opportunities.”
Sandwich outscored Feehan 3-1 in the third quarter. Scharland notched the final goals of the day for the Shamrocks to even the score at 6-all 4:20 into the second half.
The Blue Knights then scored three unanswered goals, playing physical in the attacking half and on defense, to make sure the Shamrocks would have to fight hard for each opportunity. Feehan’s opportunities came, but strong goaltending by Sandwich’s Shane Corcoran turned aside all last-effort chances to knock off Feehan as Corcoran finished with eight saves.
The physicality swinging the other way from Feehan comes from the team’s efforts to keep clean from penalties, which it did a good job of doing. Only two penalties were called on the Shamrocks, with only one resulting in a man-advantage score.
“There’s a fine line where we walk between being physical and getting those penalties,” Sheerin said. “We have some big guys on defense and sometimes we get those big boy penalties. We want to be more be more aggressive and want to be more physical, but we don’t want there to be those flags that can hurt us.”
Despite the loss, Sheerin felt his defense played well, getting strong play from goaltender Danny Coady to mitigate further damage.
“The defense played very well today,” Sheerin said. “Danny Coady was terrific in net. One of our issues we had was problems of our own making when we didn’t get back to defense and allowed fast breaks. We were unsettled, those were the situations that hurt us the most.”
The Shamrocks ended with a two-goal game from Yanchuk and Scharland. Scharland also had an assist in the loss. In goal, Coady had 12 saves. Feehan collected 21 ground balls.
Bishop Feehan returns to action Wednesday, hosting St. Mary’s of Lynn at 5 p.m.