FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys’ lacrosse team put itself in a must-win situation Friday in Canton after dropping a 7-6 decision to the Bulldogs Wednesday in a Hockomock League match.
Canton, 11-0 overall, is 8-0 atop the Davenport Division, while Foxboro is now 10-3 overall, 8-1 in the Davenport Division. The Warriors must beat the Bulldogs in order to gain a share of the title.
Tom Sharkey and Conor Noone each scored two goals for Foxboro, while Lincoln Moore and Nick Penders each had one goal. Canton held an early 3-0 lead and owned a 5-2 halftime lead.
Franklin 21, Attleboro 1
FRANKLIN — The unbeaten Kelley-Rex Division-leading Panthers gained a 15-0 halftime lead the Hockomock League rout of the Bombardiers. Carter Shelton scored the lone goal for AHS (3-9), which hosts Franklin Friday.
Sharon 11, North Attleboro 10
SHARON — Matt Antonetti and Clay Billingkoff each scored four goals, but the Rocketeers were playing catchup the entire way of the Hockomock League match. Sharon held a 5-4 lead at the half.
North rallied for four fourth period goals. J.T. Gallagher totaled 10 saves in goal. The Rocketeers.
Tri-County 13, South Shore Voke 7
FRANKLIN — Brody Dalzell scored five goals as the unbeaten (7-0) Cougars rolled to the Mayflower League victory. Tyler Pimental and James Joyce-Vorce eac had two goals for Tri-county, which held a 6-3 halftime lead. The Cougars visit Southeastern Regional Friday.
