EAST BRIDGEWATER -- Seekonk lost to East Bridgewater 8-6, getting three goals and an assist from Chase Carlsten in the game.
Connor Loomis scored twice and Aidan Boothe scored once. Keegan Fitzpatrick made 17 saves in net for the Warriors.
"I am so proud of these guys, we had played (East Bridgewater) twice and had been outscored 31-3. Good effort all around," Seekonk head coach Zach Girogis said.
Seekonk (5-12) plays on Friday to end the regular season, hosting Fairhaven.
Attleboro 18, Milford 7
Host Attleboro rolled past Milford, building a lead through the first half that was maintained the entire way.
After the first quarter, the Bombardiers led 6-1, and entering halftime it was 11-3. At the end of the third quarter it was 17-5 in favor of Attleboro.
Keigan Conley had four goals, while Carter Shelton, Shawn Marshall each scored three times. Freddie Wheaton had two scores. In net, Jake Sherman played across three quarters, earning the winning decision with 10 saves.
Attleboro closes the regular season with a record of 5-14 (4-12 in the Hockomock).
Foxboro 8, Cohasset 6
Visiting Foxboro's Lincoln Moore scored three goals and tallied two assists in the Warriors' non-league win.
Foxboro had two goals and two assists from Conor Noone as well. Tony Sulham, Finn Stapleton and John Sacchetti each scored once. Adam Addeche had eight saves.
Foxboro closes the regular season with a record of 12-6 (6-3 in Hockomock), and awaits a postseason draw.
Norwell 13, King Philip 2
Host King Philip had two goals, one each from Donovan DeVellis and Kip Bishop, in its loss to Norwell.
The Warriors had 14 saves in goal from James Boldy. Thomas Brewster won eight faceoffs and Nolan Feyler had an assist.
King Philip (13-3, 7-2) will play on Friday, hosting Medway.