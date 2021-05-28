ATTLEBORO — Keigan Conley scored a goal with just over a minute left in the first overtime period as the Attleboro High boys’ lacrosse team rallied for a thrilling 10-9 victory over Mansfield High Friday in a Hockomock League match.
The Bombardiers (3-5) trailed 6-4 at halftime and 8-6 entering the fourth quarter before Michael Strachan’s second goal of the match with a minute left in regulation time knotted the score at 9-all.
Bombardiers’ goalie Harry Wheaton (22 saves) limited the Hornets (3-5) to three second-half goals. AHS received strong defensive work from the Wheaton brothers, Fred and John, along with Bob Sawyer.
Carter Shelton, Chad Beaupin, Ryan Betts and Strachan each had two goals for Attleboro. The Bombardiers meet King Philip Tuesday, while Mansfield tangles with Franklin.
Foxboro 15, Stoughton 5
STOUGHTON — The Warriors’ defense came up big in their Hockomock League win over the Black Knights, who had only seven shots on net.
Connor Noone single-handedly outscored the Stoughton offense, putting six shots in the back of the net. Jack Avery added three goals and one assist.
Foxboro (7-2) hosts North Attleboro Tuesday
King Philip 19, Milford 3
MILFORD — Sean Crowther scored four goals and Kip Bishop three as King Philip swept the Hockomock League series with Milford. The Warriors (7-3) gained a 10-2 halftime lead.
Ben Riggs assisted on five goals and scored twice for the Warriors, who next travel to Attleboro Tuesday.
Canton 9, North Attleboro 8
CANTON — The Bulldogs stunned the Rocketeers for the second time in three days, taking the Hockomock League match on a goal with 2:12 remaining in regulation time. Connor Rupert, Clay Billingkoff and Jared Vacher each had two goals for the Rocketeers (5-4), who held a 6-4 halftime lead.
Old Rochester 10, Dighton-Rehoboth 4
MATTAPOISETT — Despite a 17-save performance by goaltender Dustin Michner, the Falcons fell to their first loss in the South Coast Conference match. Bryce Downs scored a goal and assisted on two. D-R (3-1) takes on Greater New Bedford Voke Monday.
Apponequet 14, Seekonk 4
SEEKONK — J.T. Moran scored two goals, but the Warriors were unable to overcome a 6-2 halftime deficit in losing the South Coast Conference match. Caleb Steele and Case Carlsten also scored for the Warriors (1-2). Seekonk has a 10 a.m. match Monday with Bourne.
