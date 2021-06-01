ATTLEBORO — Senior Sean Crowther scored six goals and collected one assist as the King Philip Regional High boys’ lacrosse team left Tozier-Cassidy Field at Attleboro High Tuesday with a 19-4 win in a Hockomock League match.
James Boldy totaled eight saves in goal for KP (8-3), which held an 11-2 halftime lead. Paul McDonald (three goals, four assists), Kip Bishop (three goals), Ben Riggs (three goals, one assist) and Sam Mattson (one goal, three assists) had multi-point games for King Philip.
Mike Strachan tallied twice for Attleboro (3-6). Carter Shelton and Keigan Conley added single goals. The Bombardiers invade Macktaz Field Wednesday at King Philip.
Foxboro 14, North Attleboro 9
FOXBORO — Connor Noone scored six goals as the Warriors fended off the Rocketeers in the Hockomock League match.
Tom Sharkey scored four goals and Lincoln Moore two for the Warriors (9-2), who held a 6-4 halftime lead.
J.T. Gallagher totaled 12 saves in goal for North Attleboro (5-5), while Adam Addeche had 10 saves in the Foxboro goal.
Matt Antonetti tallied four times for North, while Connor Rupert had two goals. The two teams meet again Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Beaupre Field.
Bishop Fenwick 11, Bishop Feehan 7
PEABODY — The Shamrocks staked a 4-1 first-half lead, but fell apart during the second half of the Catholic Central League match. The Shamrocks faced a 9-5 deficit entering the fourth quarter.
Franklin 15, Mansfield 4
MANSFIELD — A hat-trick from Nico Holmes was not enough for the Hornets in their Hockomock League loss. Sophomore Ryan DeGirolamo totaled 14 saves in goal for the Mansfield (3-6). The two teams have a rematch at Franklin Thursday.
