DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys lacrosse team earned a 10-6 win over Bellingham High on Friday with four Falcons scoring two goals each.

Thomas Dyson, AJ Bosco, Nathan Maiato and Jack Swan each scored twice. Dyson led D-R in assists with six while Maiato and Swan each had one assist. Jason Proctor and Julien Bowers also had goals.