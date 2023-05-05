DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys lacrosse team earned a 10-6 win over Bellingham High on Friday with four Falcons scoring two goals each.
Thomas Dyson, AJ Bosco, Nathan Maiato and Jack Swan each scored twice. Dyson led D-R in assists with six while Maiato and Swan each had one assist. Jason Proctor and Julien Bowers also had goals.
Dighton-Rehoboth (6-4) visits Seekonk on Monday.
Cohasset 8, Bishop Feehan 4
COHASSET — The Shamrocks were unable to get past Cohasset’s netminder, throwing over 20 shots on goal in their loss.
Evan Paturzo scored twice for Feehan while Theo Stamatel and Nick Yanchuk each scored a goal. Danny Coady had 12 saves in the Shamrocks’ net.
Bishop Feehan (6-6) hosts St. Mary’s Wednesday.
Tri-County 8, Upper Cape 7
BOURNE — Derek McLeod scored the winning goal with 51 seconds to go, capping his four-goal, one-assist day for the Cougars.
Tyler Leonardi had three assists with two goals, and Dylan Sullivan added two goals and an assist.
Tri-County (6-5) plays Cape Cod Tech on Monday.