MANSFIELD — Ryan DeGirolamo stopped 22 shots in net as the Mansfield High boys lacrosse team trounced Foxboro High 13-4 in their Hockomock League clash Monday.
Leading the Hornets’ scoring attack was Tommy Smith with four goals and three assists.
Andrew Burnham scored three times and assisted on two for Mansfield (8-4) while Andrew DeGirolamo and Drew Sacco had two goals each. Sacco and Cody Gordon both had two assists.
Foxboro’s Tony Sulham scored three goals and Jon Sacchetti had one. Adam Addeche made nine saves in net for the Warriors (6-6).
Mansfield next hosts Franklin on Wednesday while Foxboro entertains Canton
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers fell behind 6-1 after the first quarter and trailed 9-2 at halftime.
Scoring for the Bombardiers was Carter Shelton, Cole McKenna, Jack DiLiddo and Landon Vieira. In net was Harry Wheaton with 14 saves.
Attleboro (3-5) hosts North Attleboro Wednesday while Mansfield hosts Franklin.
EASTON — Noah Minkwitz and Donovan DeVellis scored four goals apiece in the Warriors’ rout.
Hayden Schmitz had three goals and four assists for KP (7-2) with Mason Thompson and Thomas Killroy both scoring twice. Cullen McCarthy had two assists and a goal.