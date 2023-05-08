WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys lacrosse team earned a 14-6 win over Attleboro High on Monday as junior attacker Donovan DeVellis scored five goals and two assists for the Warriors.
Senior goalie James Boldy made 13 saves in net to help King Philip pick up its 10 win of the season.
After leading 4-3 at halftime, the Warriors exploded for six goals in the third quarter, including four from junior midfielder Noah Minkwitz.
Sophomore Tommy Kilroy dished out five assists while senior midfielder Alex Viscusi won eight faceoffs on the night for KP.
Senior attacker Carter Shelton and freshman midfielder Landon Vieira each scored twice for the Bombardiers and junior goalkeeper Harry Wheaton had 17 saves. Jack DiLiddo and Spencer Sherck also scored a goal apiece.
The Warriors and Bombardiers both play again on Wednesday. King Philip (10-2) is at North Attleboro and the Bombardiers (3-7) host Bridgewater-Raynham.
Franklin 18, Foxboro 3
FRANKLIN — John Sacchetti, Conor Noone and Tony Sulham accounted for the Warriors’s scoring in their Hockomock League loss.
Foxboro (7-7) host Bishop Feehan on Thursday.
Mansfield 13, Oliver Ames 5
EASTON — Mansfield was led in scoring by Drew Sacco and Tommy Smith’s three goals in a win over Oliver mes.
Andrew DeGirolamo scored twice and had four assists. Tommy Vallet and Grady Sullivan eah scored twice.
Nolan Bordieri, Thomas Gormley, Liam Barry, Ben Hoopis and James DeGirolamo all were strong on the defensive end while Ryan DeGirolamo stopped 14 shots in goal. Mansfield (9-5) visits Braintree on Wednesday.