WRENTHAM — Donovan Devellis and Hayden Schmitz each had three goals as the King Philip Regional High boys lacrosse team defeated North Attleboro High 11-8 on Thursday in Hockomock League play.

The Warriors led 4-1 after the first quarter and 7-5 at halftime before outscoring North 3-1 in the third quarter for a 10-6 lead.