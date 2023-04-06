WRENTHAM — Donovan Devellis and Hayden Schmitz each had three goals as the King Philip Regional High boys lacrosse team defeated North Attleboro High 11-8 on Thursday in Hockomock League play.
The Warriors led 4-1 after the first quarter and 7-5 at halftime before outscoring North 3-1 in the third quarter for a 10-6 lead.
“It was a much better game than our Foxboro game for us,” North Attleboro head coach Ryan Izzo said, referring to Tuesday’s season-opening 7-5 loss.. “Still, obviously, a lot of things we need to work on, but we had a good showing from our offense. Our attack had a couple of scores, unlike the last game where it was midfield-driven. We did good today.”
Devellis added four assists for the Warriors.
Scoring two goals each for North Attleboro were Ethan Gustafson, Greg Bethiuame and Jack Regan while Luke Ward and Jack Wymes had a goal apiece.
“I think the biggest thing was between the lines for us,” Izzo said. “We were pretty good 6-on-6, both ends. At the end the day, it was the tough plays, ground balls and faceoffs were lacking. I think we did a much better of coming off the bus and coming out, starting right off the bat. I thought we responded well at times.”
North Attleboro (0-2) visits Milford on Monday.
Foxboro 18, Taunton 1
TAUNTON — Cam Delesky netted two goals for the Warriors in their Hockomock League blowout.
Scoring a goal apiece were Michael McCabe, Michael DeBarros, Josiah Lewis and Evan Vieria. McCabe also had an assist.
The Warriors (2-0)) play King Philip on Monday.