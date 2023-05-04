BRIDGEWATER — The King Philip Regional boys lacrosse team defeated Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High, 9-4 on Thursday as the Warriors had four goals and three assists from Donovan DeVellis,
King Philip led 6-3 at the half and held Bridgewater-Raynham to one goal over the final two quarters.
In net for the Warriors was James Boldy who turned back 12 shots on goal.
Thomas Killroy scored three times for the Warriors while Hayden Schmitz and Noah Minkwitz contributed two goals each, with Schmitz adding two assists. Scoring one goal was Mason Thompson.
King Philip (9-2), now winners of five in a row, hosts Attleboro on Monday.