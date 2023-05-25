NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys lacrosse team capped its Hockomock League slate and home schedule with a 12-7 win over rival Attleboro High Thursday night at Beaupre Field.

Needing to make a statement, the Rocketeers jumped out early and never trailed. Goals from Andrew Schmidt, Luke Ward (two), Jack Regan, Greg Berthiaume and Luke Antonetti set the tone for the Rocketeers in the first 12 minutes of the contest, giving North a commanding 6-0 lead.