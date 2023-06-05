MARSHFIELD — Despite four goals from senior Nick Yanchuk, the No. 10 seed Bishop Feehan High boys lacrosse team fell to No. 10 Marshfield High 12-8 in preliminary round match of the Division 1 boys lacrosse state tournament on Monday.
The Shamrocks, who only had one goal in the first half, also received scoring from Brady Vitelli (two goals) and Theo Stamatel and Evan Paturzo with one goal apiece
Feehan goalie Danny Coady made 18 saves, but the Shamrocks’ self-inflicted mistakes led to goal scoring opportunities for the Rams.
Bishop Feehan finished its season at 10-9.
Mansfield 19, Whitman-Hanson 6
MANSFIELD --The No. 9 Hornets routed No. 24 Whitman-Hanson in the first round of Division 2 play.
Mansfield built up a 6-0 lead through the first quarter and entered halftime ahead 12-3. Through three quarters, it was 15-5.
Drew Sacco and Tommy Smith both had four goals. Grady Sullivan scored three times and Andrew Burnham netted two goals. In net for Mansfield was Ryan DeGirolamo with 15 saves.
Mansfield moves on to play No. 8 Walpole or No. 25 Masconomet Regional at time and date to be determined.
Westwood 18, North Attleboro 10
WESTWOOD — The No. 19 Rocketeers were eliminated in the first round of the Division 2 postseason by No. 14 Westwood.
North Attleboro trailed 7-6 at half, but Westwood found a second wind to push past the Rocketeers and put the game away. The Rocketeers end the season 10-9.
Foxboro 12, Holliston 4
FOXBORO — After play was stopped last week due to rain, the No. 14 Warriors resumed an 8-2 game with 1:33 to half and ran away with a win over No. 19 Holliston.
The Warriors finished the game with four goals and an assist from Jon Sacchetti. Tony Sulham scored three times, Conor Noone scored twice and Cam Delesky scored once. Noone also had an assist.
In net for Foxboro was Adam Addeche with eight saves. The Warriors move on from the first round of Division 1 play to go on the road against No. 3 Newburyport on Tuesday.
Nantucket 16, Seekonk 0
NANTUCKET — Sixth-ranked Nantucket blanked No. 27 Seekonk to end the Warriors’ season in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs. The Warriors end the year at 5-14.