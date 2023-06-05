MARSHFIELD — Despite four goals from senior Nick Yanchuk, the No. 10 seed Bishop Feehan High boys lacrosse team fell to No. 10 Marshfield High 12-8 in preliminary round match of the Division 1 boys lacrosse state tournament on Monday.

The Shamrocks, who only had one goal in the first half, also received scoring from Brady Vitelli (two goals) and Theo Stamatel and Evan Paturzo with one goal apiece