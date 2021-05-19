ATTLEBORO — Senior Owen Fitzgerald continues to build an impressive resume in goal for the Bishop Feehan High boys’ lacrosse team.
Fitzgerald made seven of his 14 saves during the first period as the Shamrocks took an 8-4 victory over Arlington Catholic High Wednesday at McGrath Stadium in a Catholic Central League match.
Junior Craig Scharland netted four goals for the Shamrocks (4-2), the first two of the match and another pair in the second half. Cole Dreystadt, Connor Devine and Brady Vitelli also scored for Bishop Feehan.
John O’Reily won three first-period draws, the first resulting in Scharland first goal 13 seconds into the match.
Scharland gave Bishop Feehan a two-goal lead at 8:43, making a steal near midfield and racing 50 yards while eluding a trio of defenders to get off his shot.
Derek McLean denied the Cougars of a point-blank shot, while Mason Koloski and Matt Dion were valuable with their long-stick defense.
“There were some unforced errors,” Bishop Feehan coach Tom Sheerin said. “That’s something that we’re working on, we need to be sharper — we’re not going to win that way.”
The Shamrocks visit St. Mary’s of Lynn Saturday.
Attleboro 13, Milford 5
ATTLEBORO — Senior William Runey moved to a longstick midfield spot and snared a slew of loose balls off of draws that enabled the Bombardiers to gain possession in the Hockomock League win.
Junior Keigan Conley and sophomore Carter Shelton each scored five goals as the Bombardiers got their first win. Michael Strachan added two goals and Matt Perry one.
Freshman goalie Harry Wheaton totaled 11 saves in goal for AHS (1-3), supported by the defense of Fred Wheaton. Attleboro has a rematch with Milford Thursday.
Foxboro 14, Oliver Ames 2
FOXBORO — Connor Noone scored six goals and collected two assists in the Warriors’ Hockomock League win. Lincoln Moore added four goals and two assists for Foxboro (5-1).
Jack Avery scored three goals and had an assist. Foxboro received a strong-second half performance in goal from freshman Nate Urman with four saves. The Warriors have a 6:30 p.m. match at Oliver Ames Thursday.
Franklin 16, King Philip 9
WRENTHAM — Sean Crowther scored three goals and Sam Mattson two, but the Warriors were unable to recover from an early 4-2 deficit and a 10-4 gap at halftime in losing the Hockomock League match to the unbeaten Panthers.
The Warriors (5-1) received a 14-save performance in goal from James Boldy. King Philip has a 7 p.m. match Friday at Franklin.
Tri-County 18, Bishop Connolly 0
FRANKLIN — Brody Dalzell scored six goals and collected three assists as the Cougars of Tri-County overpowered Bishop Connolly in their Mayflower League season debut match.
T.J. Sedamj and Jonah Joyce-Vorc each netted three goals for the Cougars, while faceoff specialist Lucas Moreau and long stick defender Bryce Dalzell controlled the ball possession. Tri-County visits Upper Cape Monday.
