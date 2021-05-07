FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys’ lacrosse team notched its first win of the season in an 18-4 rout of Milford High Friday as Connor Noone had four goals and six assists in the Hockomock League match.
Jack Avery and Lincoln Moore added four goals and an assist apiece for the Warriors while midfielder Vince Stapleton had a goal and played a strong defensive game.
Foxboro (1-1) travels to Sharon Wednesday.
King Philip 15, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — The Warriors continued their offensive fireworks with their Hockomock League road romp over the Black Knight. Sam Mattson tallied four goals and a pair of assists with teammate Paul McDonald notching four assists.
Nolan Feyler and freshman Noah Minkwitz had two goals each for KP, which led 9-0 at the half. Freshman Donovan DeVellis also had a goal for the Warriors who host Mansfield Wednesday.
King Philip had won its season opener Thursday with a 17-6 Hockomock League blowout of North Attleboro.
Sean Crowther netted six goals for the Warriors, who held an 8-3 halftime lead. Mattson (two assists) and Collin Lightbody each scored two goals, while senior Jack Dwyer netted his first varsity goal.
James Baldy totaled 12 saves in goal for King Philip.
Oliver Ames 12, Attleboro 5
EASTON — The Bombardiers were deadlocked 5-all at the half, but were watched the Tigers score seven unanswered goals in the second half for the Hockomock League win.
Kiegen Conley and Carter Shelton each collected a pair of goals with Matt Perry also scoring. Harry Wheaton had 12 saves in goal for Attleboro (0-2), which is off next week.
