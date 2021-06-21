FOXBORO — The No. 2 seed Foxboro High boys’ lacrosse team played from behind from the outset of the MIAA Division 2 East Tournament match Monday in falling 12-9 to Walpole High at Sam Berns Field.
The Warriors (11-4) narrowed the deficit to one goal in the fourth quarter, but Walpole responded with the next two goals.
Conor Noone carried the Warriors’ offense by scoring six goals and collecting two assists. Max Biegel added two goals, while goalie Adam Addeche had six saves.
Duxbury 15, King Philip 2
DUXBURY — The Duxbury Green Dragons scored seven unanswered goals during the first half and went on to rout No. 10 seed King Philip in a Division 1 South opener.
The No. 10 Warriors (9-5) trailed 10-1 at halftime. Sam Mattson scored each of their two goals unassisted. James Baldy made 15 saves for KP.
Franklin 16, Mansfield 4
FRANKLIN — No. 1 seed Franklin bolted out to a 9-1 halftime lead and beat Mansfield for the third time this season in the first round of MIAA Division 1 South.
Thomas Norton scored early to give the No. 16 seeded Hornets (6-9) a 1-0 lead. Mansfield faced a 3-1 deficit after the first quarter.
Hornet sophomore goalie Ryan DeGirolamo made 14 saves in goal.
