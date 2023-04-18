HANOVER — The Foxboro High boys lacrosse team lost in the first round of the Chowda Cup on Tuesday, falling to Marshfield High 9-7.
The Warriors had six goals from Conor Noone and one from Tony Sulham. Ryan Cotter and Cam Delesky played well at midfield.
Adam Addeche had seven saves in goal for the Warriors, who next play Thursday morning against Hanover at Norwell High.
Catholic Memorial 6, King Philip 4
WEST ROXBURY — King Philip had two goals and two assists from Donovan DeVellis in its loss.
Scoring one goal each were Henry LeClair and Cullen McCarthy for KP (4-2) while goalkeeper James Boldy made 18 saves and Alex Viscusi won nine of 12 faceoffs.
King Philip plays on Monday, hosting Mansfield.