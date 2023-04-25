FOXBORO — John Sacchetti and Tony Sulham combined for seven goals to carry the Foxboro High boys lacrosse team to a 12-6 win over Milford High on Tuesday.

Sacchetti notched four goals and two assists while Sulham netted three goals with an assist. Mikey McCabe scored twice while assisting once., Conor Noone had a goal and an assist, and Cam Delesky scored once.