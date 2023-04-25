FOXBORO — John Sacchetti and Tony Sulham combined for seven goals to carry the Foxboro High boys lacrosse team to a 12-6 win over Milford High on Tuesday.
Sacchetti notched four goals and two assists while Sulham netted three goals with an assist. Mikey McCabe scored twice while assisting once., Conor Noone had a goal and an assist, and Cam Delesky scored once.
Foxboro’s Adam Addeche stopped 16 shots.
The Warriors (5-5) visit Medway on Thursday.
Franklin 18, Bishop Feehan 11
ATTLEBORO — Nick Yanchuk scored four times and Brady Vitelli had two goals, but the Shamrocks came up short in their high-scoring non-league clash.
Adding two goals in the loss was Theo Stamatel. Bishop Feehan goalkeeper Danny Coady faced a barrage of shots, stopping 20.
The Shamrocks (4-5) next play at Arlington Catholic on Wednesday.