NORTH ATTLEBORO — Junior Tom Sharkey scored six goals in powering the Foxboro High boys’ lacrosse team to a 14-8 victory over North Attleboro High Wednesday in a Hockomock League match at Beaupre Field.
Foxboro (10-2) received three goals from Lincoln Moore and two from Nick Penders in beating the Rocketeers (5-6) for the second time this week.
Adam Addeche totaled 11 saves in goal for the Warriors.
Matt Antonetti scored three goals for North, while Connor Rupert, Jack Regan and Clay Billingkoff each had one goal. Jared Vacher was strong on the North faceoffs, while J.T. Gallagher had 10 saves in goal.
Foxboro hosts unbeaten Canton Field Monday with the Davenport Division title of the Hockomock League at stake. North Attleboro hosts Sharon Wednesday.
King Philip 14, Attleboro 4
WRENTHAM — Sean Crowther pumped in five goals and collected two assists as the Warriors downed the Bombardiers for the second time in as many days in the Hockomock League match.
Bombardier goalie Harry Wheaton provided another herculean effort in making 22 saves. James Boldy had 14 saves in goal for KP.
Sam Mattson netted four goals and had two assists for the Warriors (8-3) while Ben Riggs (four assists) and Paul McDonald (two assists) each scored twice and freshman Noah Minkwitz had one goal and one assist.
Carter Shelton, Michael Strachan, Dan White and Elijah Tuner each scored a single goal for Attleboro (3-6).
King Philip plays its regular season finale Tuesday at home against Medway. Attleboro hosts Sharon Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Tri-County 6, Blue Hills 1
CANTON — Brody Dalzell accounted for six points with three goals and three assists as the Cougars beat Blue Hills in the Mayflower League match. Tyler Leonardi had two goals and Tyler Pimental one goal for Tri-County (4-0), which gained a 3-0 halftime lead. Goalie Cole King totaled 13 saves.
The Cougars next host Old Colony Friday.
