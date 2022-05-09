CANTON — The Foxboro High boys lacrosse team took down Canton High, 14-2, on Monday as John Sacchetti had three goals to lead the Warriors to the Hockomock League win.
Teammates Connor Noone and Tommy Sharkey each had two scores while Sully Kenneally, Ryan Cotter and Dylan Kerrigan each scored once.
Adam Addeche had eight saves in net for Foxboro.
Foxboro (7-2, 4-2) plays again Friday at Bishop Feehan.
Franklin 13, King Philip 6
WRENTHAM — The Warriors were unable to rally from a 5-2 halftime deficit in their Hockomock League loss.
The Warriors had 15 saves from goalie James Boldy. Will Weiblen had three ground balls and five forced turnovers. Sean McCarthy was strong on the ground, collecting five ground balls. Thomas Brewster had 11 wins in the faceoff dot.
King Philip (8-2, 7-1) visits Medway on Friday.
Mansfield 18, Milford 1
MILFORD — Twelve goal scorers fueled the Hornets as Andrew Burnham had three goals while Grady Sullkivan added two. Ryan Degirolamo and Josh Hussey played strong in the cage to limit Milford to one score.
Mansfield (4-7, 3-4) visits Silver Lake on Thursday.
North Attleboro 15, Oliver Ames 6
EASTON — The Rocketeers received a five-goal day from Matt Antonetti and Connor Ruppert.
The Rocketeers also had three goals from Clayton Billingkoff in the win. In net, Ethan McGrath made seven saves. North Attleboro (10-2, 5-2) hosts Sharon on Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 15, Archbishop Williams 3
BRAINTREE — Evan Paturzo scored four goals to lead the Shamrocks while Brady Vitelli and Craig Scharland each scored three goals.
Bishop Feehan (7-3) will play again on Wednesday, hosting Bishop Stang.
Bellingham 9, Seekonk 2
BELLINGHAM — Seekonk had goals from Gavin Hunt and Jey Millette.
”Unfortunately we picked a bad time to play one of our worst games of the year,” Seekonk head coach Zach Girogis said. Seekonk plays again Wednesday, hosting Old Rochester Regional,