KINGSTON — Connor Ruppert’s double-overtime score lifted the North Attleboro High boys lacrossee team to a thrilling 17-16 win over host Silver Lake Regional High Thursday.
Clayton Billingkoff assisted on Ruppert’s fourth and final goal of the day. Ruppert also had two assists, while Billingkoff had two goals and three assists.
Matt Antonetti led North Attleboro (5-1, 2-1), assisting on six scores while collecting four goals as well. Brady Backner scored three times and Luke Ward had a pair of goals.
JT Gallagher made 12 saves in goal, including several key stops in overtime.
The Rocketeers play Friday at Bishop Feehan in a 1:30 p.m. match.
Foxboro 12, Falmouth 8
WESTWOOD — Tommy Sharkey and Lincoln Moore scoring four goals apiece as the Warriors team downed the Clippers in the Chowder Cup tourney.
Foxboro received a strong defensive effort from Fin Stapleton and Matt Grace to improve to 5-1.
Also scoring a goal for the Warriors were Jack Avery and Ian Foley with Sharkey adding two assists and Moore one assist. Adam Addeche had seven saves in the win.
Norwell 13, Mansfield 0
WESTWOOD — The Hornets were blanked in their Chowder Cup loss.
Ryan DeGiorlamo faced a barrage of shots in goal for Mansfield (3-3, 2-0), which takes on Falmouth in Scituate Saturday at 10 a.m.