FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys lacrosse team held off a furious Attleboro High rally in the second half to pull out a 10-7 Hockomock League win on Wednesday.

The Warriors took a 3-0 lead after the first quarter and entered halftime up 6-3 after scoring right before halftime. Foxboro went up 9-3, but saw Attleboro cut the deficit back to 9-7, but Foxboro held on for the win.

