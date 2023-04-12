FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys lacrosse team held off a furious Attleboro High rally in the second half to pull out a 10-7 Hockomock League win on Wednesday.
The Warriors took a 3-0 lead after the first quarter and entered halftime up 6-3 after scoring right before halftime. Foxboro went up 9-3, but saw Attleboro cut the deficit back to 9-7, but Foxboro held on for the win.
“Our kids played well, I’m so proud of them,” Attleboro head coach Kevin Patton said. “Our defense really stepped up today in holding Foxboro, a pretty explosive offense. We had our chances and got down early.”
Leading Attleboro was Cole McKenna with four goals and Carter Shelton scored twice. In net, Harry Wheaton had 13 saves for the Bombardiers.
Foxboro’s Tony Sulham had two goals and two assists while Ryan Cotter and Conor Noone added two goals apiece.
Jon Sachetti, Aidan Waller and Ian Folley each had a goal.
Adam Addeche made eight saves for Foxboro in net.
The Warriors (3-1) host Cohasset on Thursday while Attleboro (2-3) entertains Norton on Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 17, Bishop Stang 2
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks romped as Brady Vitelli had six goals goals, Evan Paturzo added four goals and two assists, and Theo Stamatel notched three goals and five assists.
Feehan next visits North Attleboro on Friday.
King Philip 20, Milford 7
MILFORD — Donovan DeVellis led the Warriors in their road blowout with five goals and three assists as King Philip had 11 players collect points.
Jacob Booth had three goals and an assist with Mason Thompson (five assists), Hayden Schmitz (three assists) and Aiden McCarthy each adding a pair of goals.
James Boldy made 15 saves in goal for the Warriors (3-1).
King Philip next hosts Hopkinton on Friday.