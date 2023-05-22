MANSFIELD — Cody Gordon’s five goals led the Mansfield High boys lacrosse team to a 17-4 romp over Attleboro High on Monday as the Hornets clinched the Hockomock League Davenport Division title for the first time in 12 years.
Freshman midfielder Nico Smith scored three goals for the Hornets while Drew Sacco netted two goals and assisted on two more. Senior Grady Sullivan scored twice. Andrew DeGirolamo had one goal and one assist. Tommy Smith and Andrew Burnham each scored two goals and dished out one assist, and senior midfielder Grady Sullivan tallied twice.
Hornets’ senior goalkeeper Ryan DeGirolamo made 11 saves in net.
For the Bombardiers, Jack DiLiddo scored two goals. Carter Shelton and Landon Vieira each scored one goal respectively. Senior goalkeeper Harry Wheaton made 19 saves in net.“The score doesn’t reflect how well the guys played,” Attleboro head coach Kevin Patton said. “They left their hearts out on the field.”
Attleboro (5-11) plays at Sharon Wednesday and Mansfield (12-6) visits AMSA.
Oliver Ames 9, Foxboro 3
FOXBORO — The Warriors had goals from Conor Noone, Finn Stapleton an Jack Sullivan in their loss.Foxboro (7-10) returns on the road at Sandwich Thursday.
King Philip 15, Canton 3
WRENTHAM — Donovan DeVellis had four goals and four assists for the Warriors while Noah Minkwitz and Pat Weiblen both had three goals and an assist.
Scoring two goals and adding an assist was Hayden Schmitz and notching a goal each were Thomas Kilroy, Mason Thompson and Nick Longobardi. Henry LeClair and Kilroy both had assists.
James Boldy stopped nine shots in net.
King Philip (12-5) visits Ashland on Wednesday.