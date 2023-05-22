MANSFIELD — Cody Gordon’s five goals led the Mansfield High boys lacrosse team to a 17-4 romp over Attleboro High on Monday as the Hornets clinched the Hockomock League Davenport Division title for the first time in 12 years.

Freshman midfielder Nico Smith scored three goals for the Hornets while Drew Sacco netted two goals and assisted on two more. Senior Grady Sullivan scored twice. Andrew DeGirolamo had one goal and one assist. Tommy Smith and Andrew Burnham each scored two goals and dished out one assist, and senior midfielder Grady Sullivan tallied twice.

Tags