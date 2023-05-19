WRENTHAM -- Trailing 10-5 at halftime, the Bishop Feehan High boys lacrosse team refused to roll over and die Friday night, and King Philip Regional High knew it.

The Shamrocks came out in the third quarter and ripped off five quick goals in the first 10 minutes to tie it at 10-all, but the Warriors (11-5) stood tall when it mattered, scoring two goals within 30 seconds to end the third quarter for a 12-10 lead en route to a 14-11 win.

