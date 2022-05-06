WRENTHAM — In a defensive battle, the King Philip Regional High boys lacrosse team edged North Attleboro High, 8-7, on Friday.
King Philip held an 8-4 halftime, but was shut out in the second half as North Attleboro chipped away with three goals in the third quarter before a scoreless fourth quarter.
“The boys really stepped it up defensively,” North Attleboro coach Kevin Young said. “(Defensemen) Anthony Ferrro and Max Hobbs took charge, holding KP scoreless in the second half. It was an awesome game.”
King Philip was led in scoring by Kip Bishop’s four goals. Sean Crowther had three assists while Thomas Brewster had 10 faceoff wins. In goal, James Boldy made 13 saves, stopping five shots in the final two minutes.
Connor Ruppert and Matt Antonetti led North’s scoring with two goals each. Antonetti assisted on three scores. Ethan Gustafson, Luke Ward and Max Hobbs also scored for the Rocketeers.
North Attleboro (9-2, 4-2) visits Oliver Ames Monday while King Philip (8-1, 7-0) hosts Franklin.
Foxboro 12 Hopkinton 1
FOXBORO — Lincoln Moore had three goals in the Warriors’ balanced attack while Conor Noone had two goals and three assists. Tommy Sharkey also had two goals and an assist. Five other Warriors tallied one goal each.
Foxboro (6-5, 4-2) returns on Monday at Canton.
Seekonk 6, Greater New Bedford Regional 3
SEEKONK — Seekonk was led by Connor Terrien and Kaidan Hollins with two goals each. Chase Carlsten also had a goal and two assists. Keegan Fitzpatrick made 18 saves in net.
”Played disciplined, and honestly great performances by my offense, defense and goaltending,” Seekonk head coach Zach Giorgis said. “We remained poised and did a good job of listening to coaching.”
Seekonk (4-6) is at Bellingham Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 15, Bourne 6
DIGHTON — The Falcons had three-goal days from AJ Bosco, Thomas Dyson and Bryce Downs in their win.
Dyson and Downs also had three assists apiece while Marc Thaler had two assists and two goals.
D-R (6-2) hosts Apponequet Saturday at 2 p.m.