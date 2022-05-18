WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional boys lacrosse team went to triple overtime to pull out a 10-7 win over Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High on Wednesday.
With one second left in the third overtime period Andrew Longobardi scored off a feed from Colin Lightbody for the win after the Warriors had trailed 9-4 entering the fourth quarter. It was Longobardi’s first goal of the match to go with his two assists.
Brayden Thompson had three goals and an assist for KP, Nolan Feyler and Donovan DeVellish had two goals and an assist, Lightbody had two assists while Shawn Fitzpatrick and Noah Minkwiz each scored once.
In net, James Boldy made five saves in overtime. He finished with 18 total. King Philip (11-2, 8-1) plays on Friday at Nipmuc.
Apponequet 12, Seekonk 6
APPONEQUET — Seekonk had two goals from Aidan Boothe and Matt Cunha in its setback.
The Warriors also had goals from Connor Terrien and Evan Fasteson. Keegan Fitzpatrick had a solid day in net, making 13 saves.
Seekonk (4-11) hosts Bourne on Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 8, Austin Prep 7
READING — Bishop Feehan clinched the Catholic Central League Cup, beating Austin Prep in the final.
Craig Scharland scored four times and Nick Yanchuk had three goals. Evan Paturzo added a goal into the mix.
Feehan (10-5) plays Franklin on Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 13, Greater New Bedford 0
DIGHTON — Bryce Downs’ seven goals paced the Falcons.
AJ Bosco had three goals and Nathan Maiato had two goals.
Deven Anderson won 15 faceoffs and lost one. Dighton-Rehoboth (10-2) plays Friday at Old Rochester Regional.
Tri-County 16, Upper Cape Regional 9
FRANKLIN — The Cougars rolled past Upper Cape, getting six goals and two assists from Tyler Leonardi to take the win at home.
Dylan Sullivan also had six goals, assisting on two.
Derek McLeod had five assists and two goals while Jessop Trella and Marcus Altieri each had goals.
Tri-County (11-4) will travel to Old Colony for a game Friday at 7 p.m.