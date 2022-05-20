UPTON — The King Philip Regional High boys lacrosse team broke open a 5-all tie entering the fourth quarter with five goals over the final 15 minutes to defeat Nipmuc Regional 10-7 on Friday.
Andrew Longobardi and Nolan Feyler each had two goals. Sean Crowther led all in points with one goal and five assists. Colin Lightbody and Donovan DeVellis each had one goal and one assist.
James Boldy had 18 saves in net while Thomas Brewster took 18 wins in the faceoff dot.
King Philip (12-2, 7-1) plays at North Attleboro on Monday.
Mansfield 16, Braintree 5
MANSFIELD — Mansfield got seven goals from Tommy Smith while Grady Sullivan had four goals and two assists. In the faceoff dot, Liam Steele was a winner on 90 percent of his attempts.
Mansfield (5-10, 3-5) hosts Sharon Monday.
Attleboro 12, Oliver Ames 8
EASTON — Attleboro trailed 3-1 after the fist quarter and 5-3 at the half before taking a 9-7 lead into the fourth quarter in its win.
Leading the Bombardiers in scoring was Carter Shelton with three goals. Keigan Conley and Jack DiLiddo had two scores while Freddie Wheaton and Chad Beaupin each had one score.
Harry Wheaton had 16 saves for Attleboro (5-11, 3-7) which plays on Wednesday, hosting Milford.
Franklin 17, Bishop Feehan 9
FRANKLIN — Bishop Feehan fell behind 5-1 in the first quarter and was unable to come back.
Shamrocks Nick Yanchuk and Craig Scharland each had four goals. Eagan Coia added five assists.
Bishop Feehan (9-6) next plays May 31 at Scituate.