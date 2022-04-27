ATTLEBORO — The King Philip Regional High boys lacrosse team had nine different goal scorers to trounce Attleboro High 14-2 in their Hockomock League match Wednesday.
Ben Riggs and Shawn Fitzpatrick netted two goals each for the Warriors while Carter Shelton and Bobby Sawyer scored for Attleboro.
“They were just better. I thought our defense played well and our goalie played good,” Attleboro coach Kevin Patton said. “We turned the ball over too much and had given them too many opportunities. To me, we played a lot better than the score reflected.”
Harry Wheaton made 19 saves in net for the Bombardiers while King Philip goaltender James Boldy had 11 saves.
King Philip (5-1, 5-0) visits Foxboro on Monday and Attleboro (3-7, 2-5) will visit Sharon.