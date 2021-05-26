WRENTHAM — Senior David Lawler scored four goals and as the King Philip Regional High boys lacrosse team scored early and often in downing Milford High 19-4 Wednesday in a Hockomock League match at Macktaz Field.
Kip Bishop and Sam Mattson each scored two goals for the Warriors, while Paul McDonald totaled four points with a goal and three assists.
Matias Galvez and John Campbell had had one goal and an assist. The Warriors (6-3) visit Milford Friday.
Foxboro 17, Stoughton 2
FOXBORO — Max Beigel scored four goals as the Warriors took the Hockomock League rout. Freshmen Ryan Cotter and Ian Foley each netted two goals for the Warriors, who held an 11-2 halftime lead. Foxboro (7-2) visits Stoughton Friday.
Bishop Feehan 9, Austin Prep 5
ATTLEBORO — Craig Scharland and Nick Yanchuk each scored three goals as the Shamrocks led from start to finish in winning the Catholic Central League match at McGrath Stadium.
Goalie Owen Fitzpatrick totaled seven saves as the Shamrocks gained a 5-2 halftime lead, while faceoff specialist John O’Reilly won 10 draws.
Eagan Coia, Andrew Palma and Myles Hannah had single scores for the Shamrocks (6-2), who next visit Bishop Fenwick Tuesday.
Tri-County 19, Bristol-Plymouth 1
TAUNTON — Derek McLeod scored four goals as the Cougars broke out to a 12-1 lead by halftime and routed the Craftsmen in the Mayflower League match. Brody Dalzell (three goals, three assists), T.J. Sedam (three goals) and Tyler Pimental (three goals, two assists) also chipped in for the unbeaten (3-0) Cougars.
Brendan Joy added two goals for the Cougars, who are off until a match Wednesday at Blue Hills.
Dighton-Rehoboth 10, Fairhaven 2
REHOBOTH — Wyatt Nastar and Marley Kearns each netted three goals as the Falcons (3-0) ran past Fairhaven in the South Coast Conference match.
D-R held just a 3-2 halftime lead, then goalie Mitch Young kept the Blue Devils scoreless through the second half with six saves.
D-R visits Old Rochester Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.