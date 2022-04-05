WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional boys lacrosse team held a lead entering the fourth quarter Tuesday night, but late scores from Walpole High saw it slip away late in a 9-7 loss.
KP had scored from Ben Riggs, with an assist from Brayden Thompson, and unassisted scores from Nolan Feyler and Sean Crowther in the second period to bring the score to 4-3 in favor of Walpole entering halftime.
The Warriors took the lead in the third quarter, getting scores from Riggs, Crowther and Donovan DeVellis to go ahead 6-5. Riggs scored one more time in the fourth quarter before the final horn to finish with three points in the loss.
Late penalties allowed Walpole to score with a man advantage to take the lead and extend in the fourth quarter.
KP head coach Hal Bean said after preseason injuries hit the team, they’re starting to build chemistry now and it may take some time before the team is running without hitches.
“They executed nicely on a few plays and we had a roughing and a slashing call that they cashed in on,” Bean said. “We had some injuries in the preseason and we’re starting to be a full squad now. They’re really gelling together now and I think they just need a little more time together to figure out how to move and rotate. We had some wonderful opportunities.”
James Boldy made 12 saves in goal for the Warriors and Thomas Brewster had seven faceoff wins.
“Our goalie, James Boldy, and despite them having some point blank shots he played very well,” Bean said.
King Philip (1-1) returns to action Thursday, hitting the road to take on Hopkinton at 3:45 p.m.
Nauset 16, Mansfield 2
NAUSET — The Hornets got off to a tough season start, but will try to rebound Monday against Oliver Ames, with opening faceoff coming at 3:45 p.m.
Dighton-Rehoboth 7, Portsmouth 6
PORTSMOUTH — The Falcons rallied from a 4-2 halftime deficit to pull out a win in their opener.
D-R had two goals from Bryce Downs and Colton Nastar in the win, while the team was led in points by Thomas Dyson’s two assists and one goal.