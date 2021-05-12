MANSFIELD — Sam Mattson scored three goals while Tom Webster was nearly perfect in taking draws by winning 10 as the unbeaten King Philip Regional High boys’ lacrosse team left Mansfield High’s Alumni Field with a 7-3 win Wednesday.
The Warriors (3-0) scored the first three goals of the match, but the Hornets (1-2) twice rallied to within two goals.
“It was a fun match, a good rivalry match,” Mansfield coach Tim Frias said after only three penalties were whistled in the match — all against King Philip. “Every time that we got close (at 4-2 and 5-3 in the second half) they came back.”
Tommy Smith scored at 8:16 of the third period for the Hornets, narrowing the gap to two goals, but Mattson scored King Philip’s fifth goal, and his second of the match, with four seconds left in the quarter as the Warriors took a three-goal lead into the fourth quarter.
Grady Sullivan scored at 2:18 of the fourth period for the Hornets, once again shaving the deficit to two goals. Just 39 seconds later, at 2:57, Mattson scored his third goal to regain a three-goal lead.
Mansfield had a man-up advantage with 2:41 left in the first period with a chance to knot the score at 1-1, but Mattson seized the moment and erased the Hornets’ hopes by scoring the first of his three goals at 11:12 to create a two-goal margin.
“We had some moments where we had a lot of anxiety,” King Philip coach Hal Bean said of some turnovers and forced shots. “We didn’t pass that great and some of the decision-making was tough.”
The Hornets had a man-up advantage just 2:02 into the second period and nearly scored, but Nico Holmes’ drive banged off of the left goal post. Then King Philip’s Sam McCullough created a steal to regain ball possession for the Warriors.
King Philip had taken a 1-0 lead on a goal by David Lawler at 1:47 after a Hornet turnover. Kip Bishop created a three-goal lead for King Philip at 3:42 of the second period.
Nolan Feyler regained a three-goal lead for King Philip (at 4-1) with a blistering shot off the right side at 7:31 of the second period. Noah Minkwitz netted goal No. 7 for King Philip at 9:08 of the fourth period.
Holmes put Mansfield on the scoreboard at 6:41 of the second period, the one goal that King Philip goalie James Baldy (11 saves) would allow through the first 32 minutes of play.
“What a fun game that was,” Bean said of the effort by both the Warriors and Hornets. “Mattson’s goal (No. 2 for a 5-2 lead) helped. There are key moments in a key that kind of turns it and that was one.”
Webster won all five draw controls in the x-spot for King Philip during the first half and five of six during the second half. Baldy, the Warrior goalkeeper, preserved King Philip’s 4-1 halftime lead with a terrific save with just over a minute left. Mansfield’s sophomore goalie Ryan DeGirolamo (10 saves) limited King Philip to one goal over a span of 17:56 from the middle of the second period to early in the fourth period.
“We’ll real young right now, but they’re coming around and doing good things,” Frias said of his Hornets, who visit King Philip on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.