WRENTHAM — Sam Mattson would not be denied on any of his forays into the attacking end of Macktaz Field Friday for the King Philip Regional High boys’ lacrosse team.
The UMass-Amherst-bound Mattson scored eight goals, including five on specialty teams situations, to guide the Warriors to a Hockomock League season sweep of Mansfield High, beating the Hornets for the second time in three days, 17-10.
The Warriors (4-0) overcame an early one-goal deficit by scoring three straight first-period goals and owned an 8-5 halftime lead by scoring twice within the final two minutes of the second period. They then scored four goals over the final five minutes of the third period, including three within a span of 1:30 to take a 13-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Sean Crowther netted four goals for KP and Paul McDonald collected five assists while Colin Lightbody and Ben Riggs each tallied twice for the Warriors.
KP sophomore goalie James Boldy totaled 13 saves as the Warriors foiled Mansfield (1-3) on eight man-up situations.
“It seemed like the same nightmare from Wednesday, we were playing from behind,” Mansfield coach Tim Frias said of the earlier 6-3 setback. “We’d get one goal and they’d get one right back. We could never pull it closer.
“We lost a lot of energy trying to come back like that trying to regain possession of the ball.”
In a penalty-marred contest that saw 15 first-half penalties and nine second-half penalties, Mansfield narrowed the gap to 6-5 on one of three goals off the stick of Nico Holmes at 8:58 of the second period.
But, less than two minutes later Mattson scored a shorthanded goal on a terrific dash behind the Mansfield net, beating a trio of Hornet defenders to regain a two-goal lead for KP.
Just 20 seconds later, Crowther scored his first goal on a man-up situation for the Warriors.
“They (Mansfield) were chasing the whole game and that’s tiring,” King Philip coach Hal Bean said of the Warriors thwarting Mansfield’s comeback plans. “When you can get ahead of them, that really helps a lot.”
That Warrior magic came from the stick of Mattson, who scored five first-half goals, four on specialty teams and added three more in the second half.
Mattson tied the score at 1-1 for KP with a shorthanded goal at 2:50; put the Warriors in front at 2-1 with a man-up goal at 3:20; created a two-goal margin on another man-up situation at 6:57; gave KP a 6-2 lead at 6:38 of the second period; and tallied his fifth goal on a shorthanded situation at 10:40.
Mattson created a 9-5 lead for KP just 1:16 into the third period with a man-up goal after Warrior long-stick midfielder Sean Cullough forced a Mansfield turnover and was fouled. Mattson then scored goal No. 7 at 8:42 of that session and goal No. 8 at 2:58 of the fourth period.
Cody Gordon narrowed KP’s lead to 3-2 at 10:51 of the third period for Mansfield, but less than 30 seconds later, the Hornets presented the Warriors with an “own goal.” Jack Dwyer scored goal No. 17 for the Warriors at 9:10 of the fourth period.
Sophomore x-man specialist for KP Tom Brewster won 10 faceoffs while Mansfield sophomore goalie Ryan DeGirolamo gave the Hornets recovery energy, totaling 17 saves.
Jake Quirk scored four goals for Mansfield, including the go-ahead goal just 1:04 into the contest. He scored his second goal on a man-up situation at 7:54 of the second period to narrow the gap to 6-4. He scored again at 2:02 of the third period and the Hornets’ final goal with 29 seconds remaining.
In addition to his man-up goal with a minute left until the half, Crowther tallied back-to-back goals for KP at 7:12 of the third period after a steal by Brewster and again at 8:23 on a man-up situation.
Lightbody gave KP a 5-2 lead with a man-up goal at 2:10 of the second period and scored the first of three fourth period goals for the Warriors at 2:34.
In addition to the goals by Quirk, Holmes and Gordon, the Hornets’ Tommy Smith (at 6:50 form Holmes in the second period) and Grady Sullivan (at 10:21 of the fourth period) also scored for Mansfield.
“We did move the ball well, that was nice, it’s a great group to coach,” Bean said as his Warriors have tallied 55 goals in winning four matches.
King Philip goes on the road Monday for a match at Oliver Ames, while the Hornets have a 5:15 match at Alumni Field with Sharon.
