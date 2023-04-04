FRANKLIN — Tyler Leonardi collected four goals and four assists to spark Tri-County Regional past Bristol-Plymouth Regional 14-3 on Tuesday.
Connor Joy added three goals for the Cougars (2-0) and Derek McLeod added two goals with two assists. Mike Goddard also netted his first career goal in the win.
Tri-County next plays on Monday when it hosts Southeastern.
Franklin 23, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — Tyler Sacchetti’s five goals led the Panthers to a season-opening rout of the Bombardiers. Attleboro is at Oliver Ames on Thursday.
Bridgewater-Raynham 11, Bishop Feehan 10
BRIDGEWATER — The Shamrocks rallied from a three-goal deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter, but was unable to hold off a late Bridgewater-Raynham push with the Trojans scoring the winning goal with 90 seconds remaining in regulation.
Feehan was led by Theo Stamatel, Brenan McNeil and Connor Davine, who had two goals each. Henry Stamatel collected eight ground balls and had three takeaways on defense.
Feehan (0-2) hosts Archbishop Williams Wednesday afternoon.