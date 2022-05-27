WRENTHAM — Colin Lightbody netted a hat trick to help the King Philip Regional High boys lacrosse team roll to an 8-4 win over Medway High on Friday,.
Leading the Warrirors was Donovan DeVellis with four assists. Sean Crowther and Noah Minkwitz each had two goals while Nolan Feyler (two) and Will Weiblen (one) added assists. Kip Bishop scored once.
In net, James Boldy stopped 20 shots for King Philip, which finished the regular season at 13-4, and is ranked at No. 8 in Div. 2
Dighton-Rehoboth 9, Apponequet 2
APPONEQUET — Dighton-Rehoboth won on the road to improve to 14-2. The Falcsons play at Bourne on Wednesday.
Fairhaven 11, Seekonk 2
SEEKONK — Seekonk had goals from Chase Carlsten and Owen Tracy in its loss to Fairhaven.
Carlsten’s notched his first varsity goal while Keegan Fitzpatrick made 20 saves for the Warriors (4-13).