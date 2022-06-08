WRENTHAM — The Mansfield High boys lacrosse team, seeded 24th, pulled rank on No. 9 seed King Philip Regional High Wednesday, stunning the Warriors, 7-4, in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 boys lacrosse state tournament
The Hornets put the match on ice with 3:43 left to go with a goal by Aiden Steele from near the crease. Steele was integral in the faceoff dot, helping Mansfield gain and hold the time of possession heavily in its favor. Entering halftime down 4-3, Mansfield’s game plan was to be patient and find the opportunity, knowing it had plenty of them.
“The first quarter time on possession was close to nine minutes (of a 12 minute quarter) for us,” Mansfield head coach Tim Frias said. “We knew we had the chance. ... It was a fulkl team effort and we’re coming together at the right time.”
Mansfield had lost 14-4 earlier in the season to King Philip, but Frias said the win was an emergence of talented athletes taking the form of lacrosse players and maturing as they go.
“The athletes played so unbelievably well together,” Frias said. “We have the athletic ability, we just have young lacrosse players. It finally came together where the young athlete became the young lacrosse player.”
King Philip was led by Donovan DeVellis’ two goals and one assist. Nolan Feyler had one goal. Kip Bishop had a goal and two assists. In net, James Boldy made 14 saves for KP.
Mansfield had three goals from Drew Sacco and one goal each from Dash Munson, Tommy Smith and Grady Sullivan. Smith also had three assists.
The Warriors close the season with a record of 13-4. Mansfield moves on to play the winner of No. 8 North Attleboro and No. 25 Canton, which will be played at 4 p.m. on Thursday.