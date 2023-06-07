WALPOLE -- The No. 9 seed Mansfield High boys lacrosse team closed out its season in the second round of the MIAA Division 2 state tournament losing to eighth-seeded Walpole High 14-6 on Wednesday.
In a physical game by both sides, the Hornets were hindered by six penalties.
Leading Mansfield (14-7) in scoring was Andrew DeGirolamo with three goals and two assists. Andrew Burnham and Tommy Vallett each had a goal. Nico Smith also scored once, assisted twice, and put in a strong effort at the faceoff position.
Cody Gordon chipped in an assist and Ryan DeGirolamo stopped 16 shots.