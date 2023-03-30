MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys lacrosse team got four goals from senior attacker Drew Sacco, but saw its second-half comeback fall short as it dropped its season opener 13-8 to Nauset Regional High Thursday afternoon at home.
The game stood tied at 5-all at halftime, but Nauset ran off four goals in the third quarter to give itself a cushion before Mansfield rallied to cut the gap to two, but was unable to get any closer.
The Hornets began their late goal spurt with 10:35 to go in the game, on a score from Nico Smith off a swim move through the defense to cut the difference to 10-6. Less than a minute later, Sacco added his fourth goal on a shot that picked the corner to make it 10-7. Smith finished with a team-high two assists, three ground balls and a score.
Cody Cordon added another Hornets’ goal off a feed from behind the net to make it 10-8 with 9:02 to go. It was the closest Mansfield had the game since the 9:25 mark of the third quarter, and put the Hornets within striking distance, but the late momentum shifted in favor of Nauset as it added three of its own to seal the win.
Mansfield head coach Tim Frias said the message through the second half was to get better each possession.
“We chip, chip away with each play and we get better and better with each one,” Frias said. “It’s just getting better each play and working together, something we’re not used to yet as a young team. As a young team, we’ll get there.”
The Hornets’ pitch-and-catch aspect of the game broke down at times, leading to Nauset capitalizing off a turnover or a ground ball. Part of the reason for Mansfield’s shaky start, Frias said, was partly due to the chilly 40-degree weather, with the wind and sunset hindering the sight of players on one end of the field.
It’s all a work in progress that will, hopefully, be shored up as the season progresses.
“It absolutely is going to be a big focus in practice,” Frias said. “Part of it is the weather, they stiffen up and then they do things they’re not used to. Those are all things that are a work in progress.”
In the first half, the offense and defense were cohesive units for the Hornets. Mansfield never saw a deficit greater than one in the opening quarters as a strong defense keyed in on Nauset’s shooters and provided relief for goaltender Ryan DeGirolamo, who was spectacular with 16 saves in the first half and 14 more in the second half for 30 total stops. Adding goals in the first half for Mansfield were Grady Sullivan and Tommy Smith.
Despite the defense allowing a swing of goals that left Mansfield chasing Nauset the rest of the way, Frias believes they’re all fixable things with nearly the entire season ahead of them.
“In the first half, I thought we really played together and well,” Frias said. “In the second half, we did some things that we didn’t want to and it translated into quick possessions for us and longer possessions for them on offense. Those are all things we can clean up early in the year and, hopefully, we move on and get better each step.”
A tough, physical and quick team like Nauset was a good challenge for Mansfield to start this season.
“It really highlights the areas we need to work on and have to strengthen,” Frias said. “It’s a really good one to start with because Nauset is a very good team. I’m hoping we get to see them again down the line.””
The Hornets open Hockomock League play Monday at home against Oliver Ames.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.