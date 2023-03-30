MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys lacrosse team got four goals from senior attacker Drew Sacco, but saw its second-half comeback fall short as it dropped its season opener 13-8 to Nauset Regional High Thursday afternoon at home.

The game stood tied at 5-all at halftime, but Nauset ran off four goals in the third quarter to give itself a cushion before Mansfield rallied to cut the gap to two, but was unable to get any closer.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.