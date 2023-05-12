MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys lacrosse team took Silver Lake Regional High to overtime, but came up short, dropping an 11-10 decision on Friday.
“It was a hard-fought game for both sides,” Mansfield coach Mark DeGirolamo said. “It will only make us stronger.”
The Hornets had three goals, an assist and two ground balls from Dew Sacco, who scored twice late in the fourth quarter to help send the game to overtime.
Cody Gordon added three goals, two assists and two ground balls. Tommy Smith scored twice and had an assist. Andrew DeGirolamo also scored.
Ryan DeGirolamo stopped 18 shots for Mansfield (10-5) which visits Taunton on Monday.