The MIAA boys lacrosse postseason came into focus on Wednesday with the release of the state tournament brackets where ninth-seeded Mansfield High and 10th-seeded King Philip Regional High will open Division 2 play.
The Hornets (13-6) will open postseason play with opening draw in the first round coming at home against No. 24 Whitman-Hanson on Monday at 6 p.m.. The Warriors (13-5) will host No. 23 Milton Saturday at 4 p.m. and No. 19 North Attleboro (10-8) will travel to No. 14 Westwood for its first-round game Monday at 6 p.m.
In the boys Division 1 tourney, No. 23 Bishop Feehan (10-8) will debut at at No. 10 Marshfield in the first round.
In Division 3, Foxboro (7-11) enters the postseason as the No. 14 seed, and will host No. 19 Holliston on Friday at 4 p.m. Dighton-Rehoboth (9-6) also made Division 3 postseason play as the No. 24 seed and will visit No. 9 Groton-Dunstable at a date and time to be determined.
Seekonk (5-13) will play in the preliminary round of the Division 4 tourney as the No. 27 seed, hosting No. 38 McCann Tech at a date and time to be determined. Winner of the match moves on to play No. 6 Nantucket in the first round.
No. 23 Bishop Feehan at No. 10 Marshfield, TBD
No. 9 Mansfield vs. No. 24 Whitman-Hanson, TBD
No. 10 King Philip vs. No. 23 Milton, TBD
No. 19 North Attleboro at No. 14 Westwood, tBD
No. 14 Foxboro vs. No. 19 Holliston, 4 p.m.
No. 24 Dighton-Rehoboth at No. 9 Groton-Dunstable, TBD
No. 27 Seekonk vs. No. 38 McCann Tech, TBD