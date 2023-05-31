The MIAA boys lacrosse postseason came into focus on Wednesday with the release of the state tournament brackets where ninth-seeded Mansfield High and 10th-seeded King Philip Regional High will open Division 2 play.

The Hornets (13-6) will open postseason play with opening draw in the first round coming at home against No. 24 Whitman-Hanson on Monday at 6 p.m.. The Warriors (13-5) will host No. 23 Milton Saturday at 4 p.m. and No. 19 North Attleboro (10-8) will travel to No. 14 Westwood for its first-round game Monday at 6 p.m.