ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ lacrosse team broke out to a 3-1 first-period lead, but Medway High then shut down the Shamrock offense to take a 12-7 victory Saturday at McGrath Stadium in a non-league match.
Craig Scharland netted two goals for the Shamrocks (2-2), who faced a 7-5 halftime deficit.
Sophomores Brady Vitelli, Theo Stamatel and Evan Paturzo netted single goals for Bishop Feehan as did seniors Mile Hannah and Cam Bagley.
Goalie Owen Fitzpatrick made 18 saves for the Shamrocks who return to action Monday at Archbishop Williams.
