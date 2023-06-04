WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys lacrosse team was upset 11-7 by Milton High on Saturday in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 boys state tournament.
The No. 10 seed Warriors were tied 2-all with No. 23 Milton after the first quarter, but Milton ran off four goals in the second quarter and stifled the Warrior attack to go ahead 6-3 entering halftime. King Philip could not make up the difference in the second half, trailing 9-4 going into the fourth quarter.
Needing to make a push, the Warriors scored three more goals, but Milton’s lead was too much to overcome.
Leading King Philip in scoring was Donovan DeVellis and Hayden Schmitz with three goals apiece. KP goaltender James Boldy made 12 saves.
The loss ends the season the Warriors’ season at 13-6.
Groton-Dunstable 20, Dighton-Rehoboth 9
GROTON — The No. 24 Falcons were bounced out of the first round of the Division 3 state tourney by ninth-seeded Groton-Dunstable on Sunday.
Dighton-Rehoboth was led by Thomas Dyson’s three goals and five assists in his high school career finale. Dyson will next play for Liberty University. Jack Swan added three goals, AJ Bosco scored twice and Julian Bowers scored once.
Destin Micheneer had 16 saves for Dighton-Rehoboth (9-7).
Seekonk 11, McCann Tech 1
SEEKONK — The No. 27 Warriors were too much for No. 38 McCann Tech to handle on Saturday, winning their MIAA Division 4 first-round match. Next for Seekonk is No. 6 Nantucket in the second round on Monday at No. 6 Nantucket at 4 p.m.