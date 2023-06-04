WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys lacrosse team was upset 11-7 by Milton High on Saturday in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 boys state tournament.

The No. 10 seed Warriors were tied 2-all with No. 23 Milton after the first quarter, but Milton ran off four goals in the second quarter and stifled the Warrior attack to go ahead 6-3 entering halftime. King Philip could not make up the difference in the second half, trailing 9-4 going into the fourth quarter.