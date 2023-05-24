ASHLAND — King Philip Regional High’s Noah Minkwitz scored five goals with an assist, and Hayden Schmitz scored four goals to lead the Warriors boys lacrosse team to a 14-6 win over Ashland High on Wednesday.

Pat Weiblen added three goals for King Philip while Donovan DeVellis had a team-high three assists and a pair of goals. Weiblen, Justin Kosh and Tommy Kilroy each had an assist.