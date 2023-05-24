ASHLAND — King Philip Regional High’s Noah Minkwitz scored five goals with an assist, and Hayden Schmitz scored four goals to lead the Warriors boys lacrosse team to a 14-6 win over Ashland High on Wednesday.
Pat Weiblen added three goals for King Philip while Donovan DeVellis had a team-high three assists and a pair of goals. Weiblen, Justin Kosh and Tommy Kilroy each had an assist.
James Boldy stopped 14 shots in goal for King Philip (13-5), which ended its regular season as the No. 8 team in the MIAA Division 2 playoff rankings.
Sharon 13, Attleboro 7
SHARON — Harry Wheaton made 19 saves in net for the Bombardiers, but it wasn’t enough against the Eagles’ explosive attack.
Senior midfielder Cole McKenna scored three goals for Attleboro, Carter Shelton netted two goals, and senior attacker Jack DiLiddo and freshman midfielder Landon Vieira each scored once.
The Bombardiers (5-11) play their final game on Thursday against North Attleboro (9-7).
Mansfield 16, Advanced Math & Science 6
MALRBORO — Tommy Smith scored eight goals for the Hornets in their road blowout.
Drew Sacco had three goals while Nico Smith scored twice with an assist. Andrew DeGirolamo had five assists with a goal and both Cody Gordon and Tommy Vallett scored once.
Ryan DeGirolmao made 15 saves in net, getting help from his defenders in Nolan Bordieri, Liam Barry and Thomas Gormley.
Mansfield (13-6) awaits its postseason pairing as the No. 9 team in the MIAA Division 2 playoff rankings.