WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys lacrosse team defeated Mansfield High 9-4 on Monday, getting a four-goal game from Noah Minkwitz in Hockomock League play.
The Warriors held a 4-3 lead through the first half and held the Hornets at bay the rest of the way. Mansfield was plagued by penalties throughout the game, being in the box for nine minutes in the game.
Scoring twice for the Warriors was Donovan DeVellis while Hayden Schmitz, Cullen McCarthy and Nick Longobardi had a goal apiece. Adding two assists each were Minkwitz, Schmitz and Mason Thompson with Justin Kosh, Alex Viscusi and Thomas Kilroy notching one apiece. King Philip was anchored by James Boldy in net with 14 saves.
Nico Smith had two goals and an assist for Mansfield. Tommy Smith had a goal and two assists, Drew Sacco scored once and Ryan DeGirolamo assisted once. DeGirolamo made 23 saves.
King Philip (5-2) hosts Wakefield Memorial on Thursday. Mansfield (6-4) hosts Milford on Thursday.
Foxboro 10, Hopkinton 5
HOPKINTON — The Warriors rallied from a three-goal deficit with seven minutes to go in the first half to defeat the Hillers.
The Warriors had two goals and four assists from Conor Noone and three goals from Tony Sulham. Jon Sacchetti added two goals while Finn Stapleton, Aidan Waller and Ryan Cotter each had one goal.
Adam Addeche had 12 saves for Foxboro (4-5), which plays Milford Tuesday.