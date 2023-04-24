WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys lacrosse team defeated Mansfield High 9-4 on Monday, getting a four-goal game from Noah Minkwitz in Hockomock League play.

The Warriors held a 4-3 lead through the first half and held the Hornets at bay the rest of the way. Mansfield was plagued by penalties throughout the game, being in the box for nine minutes in the game.