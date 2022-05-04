ATTLEBORO — Lincoln Moore’s six goals and three assists were the difference for the Foxboro High boys lacrosse team in its 13-6 win over Attleboro High Wednesday.
On top of Moore’s nine point day, the Warriors had two goals and two assists from John Sacchetti and two goals from Jack Avery. Connor Noone added three assists with Tony Sulham scoring and assisting once.
For Attleboro, Carter Shelton, Freddy Wheaton scored twice. Seth LaPlaca and Spencer Scherk each had one goal. Freddy Wheaton and Keigan Conley each had two assists. Cole McKenna had an assist.
In goal for Attleboro, Harry Wheaton had 12 saves.
Foxboro (5-5, 2-2) will play on Friday, hosting Hopkington. Attleboro (3-9, 2-7) will play again Tuesday, hosting Bridgewater-Raynham.
King Philip 11, Canton 4
CANTON — King Philip’s Donavan DeVellis had four goals and an assist while James Boldy held down the fort in goal, making 23 saves in King Philip’s win.
KP also had two goals each from Andrew Longobardi and Kip Bishop, with Longobardi adding an assist to his day.
King Philip (7-1, 5-0) will play again on Friday, hosting North Attleboro.
Franklin 19, Mansfield 5
FRANKLIN — Mansfield had two goals from Drew Sacco in the loss.
Cody Gordon, Andrew Burnham and Dash Munson each scored once for the Hornets (3-7, 2-3) will play again on Monday, visiting Milford.
Fairhaven 10, Seekonk 2
FAIRHAVEN — Seekonk’s Connor Loomis celebrated his birthday with two goals in the loss to Fairhaven.
Keegan Fitzpatrick made 21 saves in net for Seekonk (3-6) which travels to Greater New Bedford Regional on Friday.
Tri-County 14, Bristol Plymouth 3
FRANKLIN — Tyler Leonadri had seven goals and four assists for the Cougars.
Elsewhere on the Tri-County attack, which tallied 12 of the 14 goals, Connor Joy had three scores and Josh Narducci had two goals. Joy and Narducci also had two assists each.
Dylan Sullivan and Cam Bright also scored, with Bright netting his first varsity goal.
Tri-County (6-2) will play at Blue Hills on Monday.